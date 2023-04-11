Exploring the Competitive Landscape of the Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market: Key Players, Strategies, and Opportunities

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market

𝐎𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐨𝐧𝐮𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐬𝐲𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 :

The global oligonucleotide synthesis market was valued at $51.97 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $ 26.099 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 17.10% from 2021 to 2030.

•CAGR: 17.1%

• Current Market Size: USD 197.5 Million

• Forecast Growing Region: APAC

• Largest Market: North America

• Projection Time: 2021- 2030

• Base Year: 2021

𝐖𝐡𝐲 𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐨𝐧𝐮𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐬𝐲𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝?

Oligonucleotide synthesis is a process of chemical synthesis used to produce short fragments of nucleic acid molecules, typically 20-100 nucleotides in length. These molecules have a wide range of applications in various fields, including research, diagnostics, and therapeutics.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐨𝐧𝐮𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐬𝐲𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐬:

𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡: Oligonucleotides are used extensively in research for gene expression analysis, SNP genotyping, and other applications. As more research is conducted in fields like genomics, proteomics, and personalized medicine, the demand for oligonucleotides is expected to increase.

𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬: Oligonucleotides are used in various diagnostic applications, including infectious disease testing, cancer diagnostics, and genetic testing. As the demand for more accurate and sensitive diagnostic tests increases, so does the demand for high-quality oligonucleotides.

𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬: Oligonucleotides have shown great potential as therapeutic agents for various diseases, including cancer, viral infections, and genetic disorders. The development of oligonucleotide-based therapeutics is a rapidly growing field, and the demand for high-quality oligonucleotides is expected to increase as more drugs are developed and brought to market.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 :

On the basis of application, the oligonucleotide synthesis market is segmented into therapeutic applications, research applications, and diagnostic applications. The therapeutic application segment is expected to account for the largest revenue in 2020, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.70% during the forecast period, owing to increase in research of therapeutic application.

On the basis of end user, the oligonucleotide synthesis market is classified into hospitals, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, diagnostic laboratories, CROs and CMOs, and academic research institutes. The hospitals segment dominated the global market in 2020, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐨𝐧𝐮𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐬𝐲𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

• ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.,

• BIOGEN LIMITED,

• CINVEN, DANAHER CORPORATION,

• EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC,

• IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.,

• KANEKA CORPORATION,

• MERCK KGAA,

• SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.,

• THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC.

