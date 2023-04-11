ESSP Government Partners provide new science lab for rural secondary school

Partners in education, the Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development, Australia and New Zealand, have provided Lilika Community High School (CHS) students in rural Isabel Province with their first science classroom.

Through the Solomon Islands Education Sector Support Program (ESSP) and support of local contractor MY Construction, 220 students from Year 7 to Year 11 will benefit from the new education infrastructure which includes a science classroom and furniture.

The science classroom provides students with a space to develop their knowledge and understanding about their physical surroundings, materials, plants, animals and themselves, to investigate and communicate scientifically, and to use scientific knowledge for their own, and their local community’s advantage. The development of such knowledge, understanding and skills will enable learners to use their Secondary science learning to prepare for future education and employment.

At the handover ceremony, Lilika CHS Principal Mr Mostyn Bule was handed the science classroom keys on behalf of the school from ESSP Development Partner representatives: Deputy Secretary for Corporate Services Mr Coldrine Kolae for the Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development, Deputy High Commissioner Ms Kate Bradlow for the New Zealand High Commission to Solomon Islands and Senior Program Manager, Education Ms Brenda Mauli representing the Australian High Commission to Solomon Islands. Isabel Education Authority Chief Education Officer Mr James Evo Tugumana represented the Isabel Provincial Government.

At the handover ceremony, School Principal Mr Mostyn Bule said, “this science lab building is a significant mark to the development of the school as our current and future students will have access to learning in a more conducive environment.”

Lilika CHS Head of Science Teacher Mr Frank Akoi Poura said, “this new science classroom means a lot to us because when we learn about science, we don’t have much hands-on activities so this facility will improve student learning.”

Increasing access to education through improved school infrastructure, especially for rural communities in Solomon Islands, is a priority for ESSP partners.

ESSP is a partnership between the governments of Solomon Islands, Australia and New Zealand which aims to improve access to quality basic education for all children in Solomon Islands.

ESSP Govt Partner representatives and Isabel Education Authority Chief Education Officer Mr James Evo Tugumana handing over keys

Lilika CHS students and ESSP Government Partner representatives celebrating inside the science classroom

Lilika CHS students performing a dance

ESSP Government Partner representatives with gifts presented to Lilika CHS students

