Blood Bank Market Size (USD 21.86 Bn by 2027): Ensuring Accessible and Safe Blood Supply for Life-Saving Interventions

Blood Bank Market 2023

all the nations are focusing towards expansion of blood storage capacity in the blood banks during Covid pandemic, which may aid the market in terms of revenue

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 was Valued at 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏𝟑.𝟖𝟓 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗 and is Projected to Garner 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟐𝟏.𝟖𝟔 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕, registering a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟕% from 2020 to 2027.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the Blood Bank Market, including an in-depth analysis of market trends, key segments, investment opportunities, value chain analysis, regional landscape, and competitive scenarios. It offers valuable insights for established market players, new entrants, investors, and other stakeholders to devise effective strategies and make informed decisions to enhance their market position. The report is a valuable resource for anyone seeking to gain a deeper understanding of the Blood Bank Market and its growth potential in the future.

𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬, 𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐢𝐧 𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐩𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐛𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. 𝐇𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫, 𝐰𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐫𝐮𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡. 𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐢𝐧 𝐛𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐟𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐧𝐞𝐰 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬.

Market Overview:

A blood bank is a facility that collects, processes, tests, stores, and distributes blood and blood products to hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities. Blood banks play a critical role in the healthcare industry by ensuring a safe and adequate supply of blood for transfusion to patients in need. The blood and blood products collected by blood banks include whole blood, red blood cells, platelets, and plasma. These products are used to treat a wide range of medical conditions, including trauma, surgery, cancer, and blood disorders. Blood banks also provide testing and processing services to ensure the safety and compatibility of blood products before they are used in transfusions.

✅ 𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• The American Red Cross

• Vitalant

• New York Blood Centre

• Australian Red Cross

• Japan Red Cross Society

• American Association of Blood Banks

• America's Blood Centers

• Canadian Blood Services

• Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation

• Blood Bank of Alaska

✅ 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: –

By Product Type

• Whole Blood

• Red Blood Cells

• Platelet

• Plasma

• White Blood Cells

By Function

• Collection

• Processing

• Testing

• Storage

• Transportation

By Bank Type

• Private

• Public

By End User

• Hospital

• Ambulatory Surgery Centers

• Pharmaceutical Companies

• Clinics & Nursing homes

• Others

Based on region, Europe accounted for the highest share based on revenue, holding for more than one-third of the global blood bank market in 2019, and is projected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the well-established healthcare infrastructure, large number of diagnosed patients, rise in number of blood donations, and supportive healthcare policies. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027, owing to increase in demand for blood transfusion and introduction of supportive reimbursement policies by the healthcare system. In addition, North America is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

