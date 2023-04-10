New Archaeology Lecture Series kicks off Sunday at Dickson Mounds Museum

ILLINOIS, April 10 - LEWISTOWN — The Illinois State Museum (ISM) announces Illinois State University's Associate Professor of Anthropology Dr. Logan Miller will present Noble-Wieting: A 14th Century Village on the Mississippian Frontier during its new Archaeology Lecture Series on Sunday, April 16 at 2 p.m. at its Dickson Mounds branch in Lewistown.





The 13th through 15th centuries A.D. in what is Illinois was a time of change involving population movements, shifting social networks, cooperation, conflict, and the creation of new communities.





The Noble-Wieting cultural site, a six-acre circular village overlooking Kickapoo Creek in McLean County was initially occupied in this period. As a result, Noble-Wieting reveals a great deal about how these larger processes played out on a local scale through the lives of individuals in this village.





Miller's presentation summarizes the past seven years of research at Noble-Wieting, including the results of a geophysical survey, small-scale excavation, radiocarbon dating, and analysis of material remains to highlight the unique features of this community.





"We are excited for Dr. Miller to join us and share his knowledge with the public about the Noble-Wieting site," said Logan Pappenfort, curator of anthropology at Dickson Mounds Museum.





ISM's Archaeology Lecture Series takes place at 2 p.m. the third Sunday of each month. Registration is not required. The ISM's Dickson Mounds branch is open to the public seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free. Learn more at illinoisstatemuseum.org.





