Joint Disaster Recovery Centers to Open in Central Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, AR – Two joint State/FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) will open Tuesday, April 11 in Central Arkansas to help survivors affected by the severe storms and tornadoes that occurred on March 31.

Survivors can meet face to face with specialists from FEMA, the Small Business Administration (SBA) and state and local agencies to have their questions about disaster assistance answered. They may also upload any documents needed for their applications at the centers.

The following locations will open starting Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Additional locations will be opening soon.

West Central Community Center

8616 Colonel Glenn Rd.

Little Rock, AR 72204

Hours: Monday - Sunday, 7 a.m.–7 p.m.

North Little Rock Community Center

2700 Willow St.

North Little Rock, AR 72114

Hours: Monday - Sunday, 7 a.m.–7 p.m.

You can visit either DRC to learn more about FEMA disaster and recovery assistance. You may also get help to do the following:

Apply for assistance.

Learn the status of your FEMA application.

Understand any letters you get from FEMA.

Find housing and rental assistance information.

Get answers to questions or resolve problems.

Get referrals to agencies that may offer other assistance.

Learn about Small Business Administration (SBA) loan programs.

Residents of any of the three counties approved for individual assistance, Cross, Lonoke and Pulaski may visit the open disaster recovery centers in Arkansas. No appointments are necessary.

FEMA also has teams canvassing in the most heavily impacted areas as determined by local officials.

You do not have to visit a disaster recovery center to apply for assistance. The fastest and easiest way to apply is by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov.

If it is not possible to apply online, call 800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone lines operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT seven days a week. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4698. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.