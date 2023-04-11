Nordstrom Rack to Open New Location in Elk Grove, California

SEATTLE, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc . JWN announced plans to open a new Nordstrom Rack in Elk Grove, California.

"We look forward to opening this new Nordstrom Rack location in Elk Grove, strengthening our network of stores and introducing new customers to Nordstrom Rack's unique product offering," said Carl Jenkins, Senior Vice President of Nordstrom Rack Stores. "In addition to shopping great brands at great prices, our customers in Elk Grove can take full advantage of this convenient new location to pick-up online orders and make returns."

The 25,000 square-foot store will be located in The Ridge Elk Grove, a popular shopping center that includes other retailers such as Costco, Sephora, In-N-Out and Starbucks. The Ridge Elk Grove is owned by Pappas Investments and managed by its affiliate Inverness Management, and it is ideally located at the southeast corner of Elk Grove Boulevard and Bruceville Road. With the addition of this new location, Nordstrom will operate 64 Nordstrom Rack stores, 23 Nordstrom stores, five Nordstrom Locals and one asos | Nordstrom in California. The store is scheduled to open in spring 2024.

"I am excited to welcome Nordstrom Rack to Elk Grove. Enhancing our retail opportunities allows our residents to shop local," said Bobbie Singh-Allen, Mayor of Elk Grove. "As our city continues to grow, so do demands for retail options. Nordstrom Rack will be a welcome and much needed addition to our city."

Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, Inc. and plays a critical role in the company's Closer to You strategy, which focuses on delivering customers a more convenient and interconnected experience across its stores and digital platforms. Nordstrom Rack offers customers up to 70 percent off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty, home and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores as well as core services like online order pickup for Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, easy returns and alterations at select stores. Nordstrom Rack is the largest source of new customers to Nordstrom.

Nordstrom is committed to giving back to the diverse communities where it operates. Since 2019 along with its customers, Nordstrom has donated more than $1.5 million in support of its long-term partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the United States. These proceeds support the recruitment, training and engagement of adult mentors' recruitment, training and engagement s, including preparing for an interview, learning to tie a tie and helping with homework.

About Pappas Investments

Pappas Investments, established in 1970, is a Sacramento-based real estate development company. We take great pride in our role in building a more dynamic community and providing exceptional property management services at all our properties. Our goal is to facilitate a positive and enjoyable experience for tenants, employees, and guests.

About Nordstrom

At Nordstrom, Inc. JWN, we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our digital-first platform enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world better than we found it .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Caroline Mattingly

Nordstrom, Inc.

NordstromPR@Nordstrom.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nordstrom-rack-to-open-new-location-in-elk-grove-california-301793836.html

SOURCE Nordstrom, Inc.