Hindu Americans Claim Vindication After California Files to Dismiss Its Lawsuit Against Defendants in the Cisco "Caste" Case

Sacramento, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2023) - In a dramatic action, the California Civil Rights Department (CRD, formerly CDFEH) today filed to dismiss its close to three year old case of caste based discrimination against two Indian origin engineers at Cisco. With a tersely worded filing that assigned no reason, the CRD brought the curtain down on three years of trial by publicity and innuendo against Sundar Iyer and Ramana Kompella on charges that they had discriminated against "John Doe" on the basis of caste.

CoHNA is a grassroots level advocacy and civil rights organization dedicated to improving the understanding of Hinduism in North America by working on matters related to the Hindu community and by educating the public about Hindu heritage and tradition. For more information, please visit https://cohna.org or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/cohnaofficial, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cohnaofficial and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/cohnaofficial.

