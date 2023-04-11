Wembley Downs Approved Financial Planners Announces Retirement Planning Service

Summary: Approved Financial Planners has announced the launch of its retirement planning service to assist professionals in Wembley Downs transition out of the workforce into retirement.

Floreat, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2023) - Approved Financial Planners has announced a retirement planning service to help clients build a customised retirement plan that suits their individual needs while explaining the advantages and disadvantages of each option.

As part of its new services, the company helps retirees determine their future needs and goals - and assists them in making the transition into retirement easier.

Approved Financial Planners recognises that sorting through the many retirement options available can be overwhelming for clients preparing to leave the workforce. As such, the company works with clients to help them choose the options that suit their future requirements and are most beneficial to their families.

The company takes into consideration the client's retirement timeline, their needs and goals for retirement, and their investment risk tolerance, as well as potential lump sum expenses, including home renovations, travel plans, and gifting funds to their children and grandchildren. Once the company creates a retirement plan for a client, the team continues to provide support by reviewing the client's progress toward achieving their financial goals.

With the latest announcement, Approved Financial Planners aims to provide individuals in the Perth area with a custom strategy to make transition into retirement easier.

"It's common to put off making investment and financial planning decisions. But it's important to take control," says Daniel Stevens, the company's managing director and senior financial advisor. "Everything we do at Approved is designed to challenge the traditional. With an efficient, professional and most of all simple approach to financial planning, we provide a better financial planning solution."

