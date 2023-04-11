Clé de Peau Beauté and UNICEF Join Together to Benefit 5.7 Million Girls through Education, Employment, and Empowerment Programs with Partnership Renewal

Working together to address the growing gender equality gap brought about in the post Covid-19 era

TOKYO, April 11, 2023 /CNW/ -- Global luxury skincare and makeup brand Clé de Peau Beauté and UNICEF have announced a three-year extension of their partnership dedicated to addressing gender inequality with a focus on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education, employment, and empowerment programs for girls. The two partners have worked together since 2019, with the partnership supporting UNICEF's work to tackle the root causes of gender inequality. This extension aims to reach 5.7 million more girls around the world over the next three years, providing the tools and resources they need to develop their skills and fulfil their potential. This represents nearly half of UNICEF's overall aim to help unlock the potential of 11.5 million girls through its Skills4Girls program in more than 30 countries globally by 2025. Progress in this area is more important than ever as the world emerges into the post-Covid-19 era, which saw a disproportionate number of young women disadvantaged and left behind in these crucial fields.

To fund their combined efforts, Clé de Peau Beauté has pledged US$8.7 million to support UNICEF's Gender Equality Program, the world's largest private sector contribution to this area, specifically to the Skills4Girls program. This program develops girls' skills in areas such as STEM, digital technologies, and social entrepreneurship in addition to life skills such as problem-solving, negotiation, self-esteem, and communication. It also helps to create more equitable access to STEM opportunities and improve representation and leadership of women within the STEM disciplines around the world.

To date, the Clé de Peau Beauté and UNICEF partnership has benefited more than 3.5 million girls. The critical programs worked to address the unique challenges facing each region, including gender-responsive and skill-based curricula and training such as the Alternative Learning Program in Bangladesh; advancing STEM skills and helping to facilitate university placements through the STEM4Girls Program in Kyrgyzstan; and vocational teaching and mentorships to make young people more competitive on the job market through the UPSHIFT Program in Niger; among many others.

"At Clé de Peau Beauté, we believe that the key to a better world lies in unlocking the potential of girls through Education. This belief serves as the foundation of our long-term philanthropic commitment, as well as the reason why we have partnered with UNICEF," says Mizuki Hashimoto, Chief Brand Officer of Clé de Peau Beauté. "By continuing this crucial work for the next three years, we aim to continue driving positive change by empowering girls all over the world. Each of us has a role to play in realizing this shared vision, and by working together, we can create a better future."

The extension of Clé de Peau Beauté's partnership with UNICEF is funded through the brand's Cause-Related Marketing Campaign, where US$3 from every purchase of The Serum, one of the brand's most iconic products, will be donated to support UNICEF's programs around the world. These funds will continue the life-changing work in Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, China, Niger, Peru and Vietnam among others, and will expand similar successful programming in Indonesia, all working to address the enduring gender equality gap in STEM in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Across the world, 1 in 4 girls aged 15-19 is out of education, training or employment compared to less than 1 in 10 boys of the same age. Investment in their education and development has never been more crucial, as they are the leaders of the future. Global challenges need global solutions and partnerships are critical to helping us to create change. We are delighted to be partnering with Clé de Peau Beauté for another three years to continue supporting the next generation of girls to access education and learning opportunities, to help build their skills and support them with training and job opportunities." Carla Haddad Mardini, UNICEF's Director of Private Sector Fundraising and Partnerships.

Together, Clé de Peau Beauté and UNICEF are committed to helping bridge the gender equality gap and provide girls and their communities around the world with the STEM education, employment, and empowerment opportunities they need to create a better future for themselves and for the world as a whole in the 21st century.

The Serum is available in store and online. From 1st January to 31st December 2023, Clé de Peau Beauté will donate US$3 from every purchase of The Serum to UNICEF with a minimum guarantee of US$2.9 million.

UNICEF does not endorse any company, brand, product, or service.

