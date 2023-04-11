New book shares a hopeful journey through the eyes and mind of a little girl born into trauma

Raphaela Damm Stoneman announces the release of 'I'll Do It for My Mom'

OJAI, Calif., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Raphaela Damm Stoneman announces her entry into the publishing scene with the release of "I'll Do It for My Mom" (published by Archway Publishing), a healing story of the unusual resiliency in children of seriously ill parents told from the child's perspective.

This book tells the emotional story of Levi, a beautiful, shy, 9-year-old girl and her love and heartache for her mother's life and her unbreakable strength to survive both her heavy, traumatic reality and the fantasy world she discovered. Here, Stoneman brings to life an important topic many shy away from. A compelling ending raises the question: Was her home life that uncommon? If not, how many more are out there?

"This book offers a raw inside look at the daily life and authentic voice of a young child affected by the serious/chronic illness of the parent, and its direct effect on the young child's tendencies, behaviors and daily life. Despite the difficulties that are imposed on the young child, due to the parents' illness, the story emphasizes the devoted love the child has for her parent," Stoneman says. She adds, "The story also demonstrates the child's resiliency despite her young age. The unraveling ending of the story reveals a not so much fiction fantasy of a story anymore, but somewhat of a memoir, offering the reader an enhanced intimate, relatable reading experience."

When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, Stoneman answered, "A feeling of empathy, understanding and compassion for themselves and others, and to believe in the strength, resiliency and love that is in them. To all the children out there who do not get to experience living carefree. My story is yours. I hope this book helps you feel validated in your struggle and to feel less alone." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/842623-ill-do-it-for-my-mom

"I'll Do It for My Mom"

By Raphaela Damm Stoneman

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 88 pages | ISBN 9781665734264

E-Book | 88 pages | ISBN 9781665734257

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Raphaela Damm Stoneman, a sensitive girly girl, born in Belgium to a French American father and an American mother, raised in Israel, lived through a childhood painted by heartache, trauma, and an uncommon and often misunderstood home life. In her writing, rather than having a narrator's description, Stoneman often adds her character's inner thoughts. This offers her readers an intimate point of view, which can be experienced alongside the character. Stoneman now lives happily in California and is the mother of three, grown, young men. She loves love, food, and dancing to a blend of random genres of music.

