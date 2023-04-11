Savoy Foundation Presents Grants Totaling $102,000 to A Chance In Life and Cooley's Anemia Foundation

The American Foundation of Savoy Orders (AFSO) presented $102,000 in grants to two designated beneficiary charities of the 25th annual Ballo di Savoia (Royal Savoy Ball) benefit gala, which serve at-risk youth on Staten Island and children with the thalassemia genetic blood disorder. The fundraising efforts were distributed on April 4, 2023 to representatives of A Chance In Life -The Village and Cooley's Anemia Foundation (CAF). Gabriele Delmonaco, President and CEO and Claire Gallagher, Vice President of Development of A Chance In Life while Craig Butler, National Executive Director and Frank Somma, a National Past President of the CAF, accepted the donations respectively from Joseph Sciame, President of the AFSO.

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Foundation of Savoy Orders, Incorporated (AFSO) presented grants totaling $102,000 to two designated charities which serve at-risk children on Staten Island and children with the thalassemia genetic blood disorder. The funds were primarily raised at the 25th annual Ballo di Savoia (Royal Savoy Ball) benefit gala held on December 17, 2022, in New York City at the University Club. Friends of the American Foundation of Savoy Orders, a non-profit organization, generously supported the 25th annual white-tie fundraising benefit, which welcomed 300 guests, including members of the American Delegation of Savoy Orders and international business and philanthropic leaders. Honored guests were H.R.H. Prince Emmanuel Philibert of Savoy and H.R.H. Prince Dimitri of Yugoslavia.

The Savoy Foundation awarded a $42,000 grant to A Chance In Life to support its first US-based program in New York City - A Chance in Life – The Village. The Village is a drop-in youth center that incorporates positive youth development into day-to-day activities. Gabriele Delmonaco, President and CEO and Claire Gallagher, Vice President of Development of A Chance In Life accepted the grant from Savoy Foundation President Joseph Sciame. With the donation, A Chance In Life will provide shelter, education and leadership development for at-risk youth on Staten Island's North Shore district, specifically for food pantries, chrome books, tutoring and school supplies. An additional $10,000 grant was also presented to A Chance In Life for Ukrainian refugee children in Italy from funds raised at the annual Savoy Foundation's St. Lazarus Dinner which was held on April 27, 2022 in New York City.

The Savoy Foundation also awarded $50,000 to Cooley's Anemia Foundation (CAF) which fights thalassemia, a rare genetic blood disorder which affects children of Italian and Greek descent from around the Mediterranean region and requires lifelong blood transfusions and daily drug treatments. Craig Butler, National Executive Director and Frank Somma, National Past President of Cooley's Anemia Foundation, accepted the grant. With the donation, the nonprofit will provide patient support, annual patient family conferences, assist families with an adopted child with thalassemia and patient transportation to annual checkups.

In awarding the donations, President Sciame stated: "Our AFSO Board of Directors was delighted to help support two very important initiatives for A Chance in Life and the Cooley's Anemia Foundation, and we especially thank you for allowing us to use your good names in the raising of needed funds. Our generous benefactors made this possible and we thank them for their good will and wanting to help good and important causes that help improve the lives of children."

ABOUT THE AMERICAN FOUNDATION AND THE AMERICAN DELEGATION OF SAVOY ORDERS

Headquartered in New York City, the American Delegation of Savoy Orders, which includes all 50 of the United States of America, is among the 35 delegations of the Savoy Orders located throughout Europe, the Americas and Japan.

The American Foundation of Savoy Orders, incorporated a tax-exempt 501 (c) (3) charitable organization, has supported local, national, and international charities focusing on medical, educational, and humanitarian fields, including philanthropy for U.S. veterans, hospitals and relief agencies for children, the poor, sick and elderly. The Foundation is a Non-Governmental Organization in Roster Consultative Statues with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations. In 2019, the Savoy Foundation launched a new charitable initiative - Chivalry for Children's Causes - a multi-year program assisting institutions and charitable organizations that provide aid to children and families in need, building stable, healthy families. The program is made possible thanks to generous support from the members and friends of the American Delegation of Savoy Orders.

