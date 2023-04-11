Billie Bioku marks her debut in the world of poetry with the release of 'We Ponder: Unsettled Minds'

New book of poetry takes you through a journey of unearthing society's most contemplated topics

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 11, 2023 Billie Bioku's debut poetry collection, "We Ponder: Unsettled Minds" (published by Archway Publishing), takes readers through a journey of unearthing some of society's most contemplated topics.

This book is a reflection of classic poetry with abstract concepts. It touches on relatable subjects faced by all humans such as love, spirituality/religion, heartbreak, mental illness, and more. The poems are easy to read, yet in many instances difficult to comprehend.

When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, the author says, "I want readers to know that they are not alone in the experiences they go through, and that I hope this book helps them to become more vulnerable with themselves and others."

An excerpt from the poem "Sonder Feeling" reads:

I sit down on a bench and take sips from my London fog latte.

The juxtaposition between hearing chatter from passerby and my silence is overwhelming.

It is peaceful knowing that I do not have to engage.

That I can watch, while being reticent of my emotions.

I think about it every day.

How somehow, we are all interconnected in this world.

All 8 billion of us.

"We Ponder: Unsettled Minds"

By Billie Bioku

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 110 pages | ISBN 9781665741095

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 110 pages | ISBN 9781665741088

E-Book | 110 pages | ISBN 9781665741101

About the Author

Raised in the exurban city of Gaithersburg, Maryland, Billie Bioku has always asked the question, "why?" Her curiosity has led her to a self-discovery of the humanities. She marvels about philosophy and economics, as that is what she studied during her time at Westmont College. She loves to travel, visiting countries such as Austria, Nigeria, Mexico, Italy, and many more fascinating places. Billie will be receiving her J.D. from Boston College Law School in May of 2023. She aspires to be both an attorney and a legislator. This is only the beginning for her. Stay tuned for what's next. Visit billieaspires.wordpress.com/author/bbioku/ for more information.

