Christine Van Camp Zecca MA releases 'Remnants of Humanity'

KIHEI, Hawaii, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Christine Van Camp Zecca MA announces her entry into the publishing scene with the release of "Remnants of Humanity: Journey Throughout Our Sacred Earth To Restore Balance Held Within the Feminine Dimension" (published by Balboa Press). This book tells the story of a group of wise women who seek supernatural connection to find spiritually suitable mates to restart a peaceful, loving, and inclusive society.

The 21st century is facing worldwide disintegration. The spiritual systems are falling apart, revealing the lack of all that used to sustain humanity as notions of separation prevail. However, inclusion is essential for survival. Profound love is more powerful than hate, but those in power amplify/ hate, destroying humanity in the process.

After the collapse of Western civilization in North America, survivors grounded in healing love flee south. Seven millennia later, an isolated outpost of women wants to share its hard-earned wisdom. These earth-based shamans are losing the energy to continue, unless they can connect with the Underworld of Dreaming Nature to find suitable males to join them.

Their quest attracts other "remnants" that also wish to regenerate the planet and return joy to the world. Paradigm shifts are required to reinvigorate the inevitable toxic collapse of a corrupted society; hope rests in the hands of feminine energy and hard-earned wisdom.

"This story gives hope in our disintegrating world today, where in spite of all the corruption, there are many glimmers of hope developing on the edges. It inspires us to realize we are all part of the one held in universal love in all dimensions, especially the sacred," Zecca says. When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, she answered, "We can change the way we operate in our world today. Awareness, smiles and kind words heal on many levels." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/845634-remnants-of-humanity

"Remnants of Humanity: Journey Throughout Our Sacred Earth To Restore Balance Held Within the Feminine Dimension"

By Christine Van Camp Zecca MA

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 236 pages | ISBN 9798765233221

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 236 pages | ISBN 9798765233191

E-Book | 236 pages | ISBN 9798765233238

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Christine Van Camp Zecca has many interests. Originally a visual artist, she painted for 50 years, before chemical sensitivities forced her to turn from painting to the written word. She has extensive and varied training in counseling psychology with a MA from Pacifica Graduate Institute, DreamTending, SandPlay, Jungian analyst Marion Woodman's BodySoul Rhythms, and was trained shamanically by Hank Wesselman PhD, Sandra Ingerman MA, Malidoma Some PhD and Alberto Villoldo PhD. She is currently a shamanic practitioner and teacher.

