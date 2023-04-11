Through one family's fictional story, new self-improvement book offers an informational guide to help people find their way in life

Lt. Col. Vince Nwafor, US Army (Ret.) releases 'Father's Gift: Three Big Pillars'

ATLANTA, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lt. Col. Vince Nwafor, US Army (Ret.) wants to share his knowledge and help others, particularly young people, to prevent them from going on their life journey blindfolded. He wants to inspire people to help themselves and others in their own ways. It is for these reasons he now releases "Father's Gift: Three Big Pillars" (published by Archway Publishing), a self-improvement book that offers an informational guide to help people find their way early in life.

A road map of sorts, this book plants the seeds of hunger, helping people learn and grow with the seasons of life and to improve the seeds they reap. Through the fictional story of one family, Nwafor prompts them to think ahead in time and space and know which direction they are moving. As the grandfather shares his wisdom and experiences with his grandson, Tiger, the narrative leads them to untwine their lifeline into the triad of self-empowerment, building wealth, and family relationships.

Filled with strategies to improve every aspect of life, this book does not offer a Band-Aid or a quick fix. It is intended to imprint a positive, lasting influence on the elements of people's life cycle, encouraging them to seize the opportunities that allow them to be what they could be and should be.

"I am filled with joy about creating something bigger than myself. In my own little way, I want the next generation to see further than I did when they think about their life cycles," Nwafor says. He adds, "Throughout this book, I ask questions and answer them with my unique signature: diction. This montage of prose reflects my African roots and my life in America, my adopted home country. I have codified my advice in print to reach people everywhere because success with successors is true success—and success without successors is the end of the story."

When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, Nwafor answered, "Be self-empowered, build reasonable wealth and keep healthy family relationships. You now have the playbook. Learn the plays, practice them, and ask others for help as required. If I inspire you to make better choices and avoid do-overs in life, we have both won." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/848233-fathers-gift

About the Author

Lt. Col. Vince Nwafor, US Army (Ret.), a U.S. Army veteran, is Nigerian born, but American by naturalization. He is a graduate of the U.S. Army Officer Candidate School at Fort Benning and earned a master of business administration from Southeastern Louisiana University and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Southern University at New Orleans. Nwafor has lived on four continents: Africa, North America, Europe, and Asia.

