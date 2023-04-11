Elegant Style and Functionality Merge in WaterField's Modular Mason EDC Pouch

WaterField Designs' modular Mason EDC Pouch projects sophisticated style whether worn crossbody carrying an Apple iPad mini and personal essentials or—with the strap removed—stowed inside a bag organizing tech or other EDC items. Handcrafted from ballistic nylon or waxed canvas paired with premium full-grain leather, the upscale Mason suits city explorations as well as C-suite execs.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WaterField Designs, a San Francisco designer and manufacturer of laptop bags, device-specific cases, and accessories, introduces the Mason EDC Pouch, a compact crossbody for an iPad mini and everyday carry essentials that can double as an accessory pouch inside another bag or suitcase. With its premium full-grain leather panel, the upscale Mason EDC Pouch pairs well with either formal or casual attire. Stow it inside a travel or work bag, and then add the strap, sling it on, and head out with hands free and pockets unincumbered.

"Most EDC bag s are really sporty, but the Mason EDC Pouch looks as good with a suit as it does with jeans," said company owner Gary Waterfield. "I hate stuffed pockets, so I store the Mason in my Miles Laptop Backpack with my iPad mini, eyeglasses, pen, AirPods, wallet, phone, mints, and keys inside — basically, my iPad plus a #pocketdump. Then, whether I'm headed to a business lunch, a ball game, or out to explore a new city, I attach the strap, put the EDC crossbody over my shoulder, and leave my backpack behind."

The Mason is spacious enough to hold a full array of EDC while maintaining a sleek, minimalist look. Elegant, silver, diamond-patterned nylon lines the main compartment, which is conveniently accessed via YKK waterproof zippers from either end. Firm foam inside the back panel protects contents from unintended impact.

A pleated front pocket stows quick-access items, and a removable, adjustable shoulder strap ensures a comfortable all-day carry. Made from durable, water-resistant materials, the Mason EDC Pouch will withstand the rigors of daily use and far-flung adventures, and the full-grain leather panel will only get better looking over time.

Features and benefits:

Durable, abrasion- and water-resistant 1050 denier ballistic nylon or rugged waxed canvas combine with full-grain leather that ages beautifully for a luxurious look.

Compact main compartment includes a padded pocket to protect an Apple iPad mini, glasses, or a large phone and two open-topped pockets to organize AirPods, mints, or other items.

Key tether and pocket keep keys easy to access and separated from other contents.

Silver diamond-patterned lining adds a touch of elegance and wipes clean easily.

Impact-resistant foam insert on rear protects iPad mini and other EDC.

Two custom metal zipper pulls grant convenient access from either side.

YKK waterproof zippers protect contents from the elements and maintain bag's clean lines.

Beautiful, pleated, front pocket securely stows quick-access items.

Sturdy custom snap hooks attach to shoulder strap and pivot with body movements.

Removable 1-inch shoulder strap adjusts with smooth-gliding cam lock buckle.

Modular design allows use as a crossbody or (without the strap) as an accessory case within a larger bag.

Designed and manufactured entirely in San Francisco .

WaterField Designs' new Mason EDC Pouch elevates the men's essential carry from a sporty bag to an elegant, minimalist accessory. The new modular crossbody bag joins WaterField's extensive line of bags and cases that protect and carry tech, accessories, and personal items for work, leisure, and travel.

Availability & Pricing

The Mason EDC Pouch

Price: $129.

Colors and materials: 1050-denier black ballistic nylon with black or chocolate full-grain leather; or rugged tan waxed canvas with chocolate full-grain leather. Silver diamond-patterned rip-stop nylon liner. Firm foam insert. YKK waterproof zippers. Custom metal zipper pulls. One-inch shoulder strap with metal adjustable Camlock buckle.

Weight and dimensions: 9.25 x 6 x 2 inches; 11.7 oz.

Pre-order now. Shipping begins Friday, April 21.

