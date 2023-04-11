FSS Adds Employer’s Payment Service to "Macao One Account"

MACAU, April 11 - April is the contribution month of the first quarter of 2023 for the Social Security System. The Social Security Fund (abbreviated to FSS in Macao) has added an electronic payment service to the “Macao One Account”. Employers may use the “Macao One Account” for payment of obligatory system contributions for employees who have no change in their employment situation or whose employment information has been reported through the Electronic Filing System, as well as payment of employment fee for non-resident workers. Beneficiaries of arbitrary system can also pay contributions through the “Macao One Account” in this month.

Payers use their individual accounts to log in to the “Macao One Account” mobile app or website in the contribution month, select the payment service of the corresponding contribution system, and enter the Macao SAR Resident ID Card number or Employer Registration Number (need to click on the payment advice(s) to pay). After confirming the details such as the amount, they may choose GovPay’s electronic payment tools, MPay or credit card to make their payments, which are convenient and fast. There is no need to visit a service point or bank in person.

Employers who have applied to use the Electronic Filing Service should pay attention to the filing deadline so that they can pay contributions, and the employment fee for non-resident workers through AutoPay or the “Macao One Account”. Employers who have no staff change during the quarter and have not applied for the use of Electronic Filing Service can also look up the payment advice number and the amount payable for the relevant quarter, from the FSS’s online platform (https://eservice.fss.gov.mo/Employer/cpa/Index?culture=en), and use the designated banks’ online banking to make the payment.

In addition to the “Macao One Account”, beneficiaries of the arbitrary system can also pay through electronic payment channels such as designated banks’ electronic channels and payment counters, JETCO network ATMs, self-service machines with FSS’s contribution logo on them.

To save waiting time, residents can make an appointment in advance through the “Macao One Account” or get a ticket number online if they need to go to Municipal Affairs Bureau’s Public Services Centre and Sub-Station, or a service point of the FSS for making their payments. For more information, please visit the website of the FSS at www.fss.gov.mo, or call 2853 2850 during office hours for enquiries.