Online registration for the exchange of the Tiger and Rabbit Zodiac banknotes and the XXIV Olympic Winter Games banknotes commencing next Monday

MACAU, April 11 - The joint online registration for the exchange of the Tiger and Rabbit Zodiac banknotes, together with the previously issued the XXIV Olympic Winter Games banknotes, will commence next Monday (17 April 2023).

The tentative exchange quantity for the Tiger and Rabbit Zodiac banknotes of each Issuing Bank is 10 pieces, making a total of 40 pieces of the two types of Zodiac Banknotes from the two Issuing Banks. On the other hand, the tentative exchange quantity for the XXIV Olympic Winter Games banknotes previously issued by Bank of China is 1 piece. Each Macao resident can only conduct a single registration for the exchange of a total of 40 pieces of the two types of Zodiac banknotes and 1 piece of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games banknotes, adding up to 41 pieces, with no provision for the separate exchange of any one type of note. Depending on the final number of registrants, the actual quantity to be exchanged may be adjusted and will be announced after the end of the registration period.

Starting from 9:00am on 17 April 2023 and until 6:00pm on 12 May 2023, residents holding Macao identity cards can perform a one-time online registration for the note exchange via the website of Monetary Authority of Macao. While registrants should retain their registration records, they can also log onto the online registration system for inquiry of their confirmed registration details.

The exchange period is between 22 May 2023 and 11 August 2023, and the exchange locations include the selected branches of Bank of China (BOC), Banco Nacional Ultramarino (BNU), Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Macao) Limited, Tai Fung Bank Limited, OCBC Wing Hang Bank Limited, Luso International Banking Limited, Banco Comercial de Macao, China Construction Bank Macao Branch and China Guangfa Bank Macao Branch. Registrants should bring along their original Macao ID card and required funds and proceed in person to exchange for the notes at the chosen location on the selected day. In respect of the note exchange conducted by authorized representative, the latter will need to bring along his/her original identity document and submit the following signed documents:

1. Representative’s photocopy of identity document bearing his / her signature;

2. Registrant’s photocopy of Macao ID card bearing his / her signature; and

3. Authorization form downloaded from AMCM’s website signed by the registrant or presenting Registrant’s original Macao ID card.

At designated branches of BOC and BNU, assistance will be provided to the elderly for the conduct of the online registration process. For enquiries, please call our hotline: 2856 5071 / 2856 5072 during business hours, or browse our website ( https://registration.amcm.gov.mo/banknotes/terms_pt.html ).