Ink Ingredients Market accounted for US$ 22 - 4.3 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be 32 - 7.0 billion-BY PMI

Ink Ingredients Market, By Type (Solvent Based, Water Based, Oil Based, and UV Based), By Application (Industrial and Others)
COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ink ingredients market is a pigments or dyes in the form of liquid or paste used to color a surface to produce a text, image, or design. Ink is used for writing or drawing with a brush, pen, or quill. Thicker inks, in paste form, are utilized widely in lithographic and letterpress printing.
Technological advancements, increasing applications, and growing demand from Asia Pacific, mainly from India, China, and Southeast Asian countries. Additionally, growth in e-commerce business in APAC is projected to increase the demand for corrugated boards and boxes, thereby propelling the target market growth.
The report. "Global Ink Ingredients Market, By Type (Moisturizing Mist, Kill Odor Mist, and Others), By Application (For Men and For Women), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.
Key highlights:
• In June 2018, Elementis acquired Dutch industrial talc-additives producer Mondo Minerals BV, backed by Advent International Corp., for US$ 600 million.
• In January 2019, Evonik Industries acquired Structured Polymers Inc., a startup firm for 3D printing materials. The Structured Polymers technology acquisition was adopted to complement the company’s activities with the high-performance polymers for additive manufacturing.
Analyst View:
Introducing eco-friendly products such as high-sensitive UV (low-power UV-curable), non-VOC additives, and water-based additives with emphasis on providing high value, green additives that provide enhanced performance and a lower impact on the environment are the key trend witnessed in the ink ingredient market. Inkjet technology accounts for considerable growth opportunity for the ink ingredient market. The inkjet technology is growing its utilization in several applications, such as printing photos, posters, and outdoor signs and engineering of color filters for circuit boards as well as LCD TVs. The inkjet processing demand is rising as it is the only print technology with high degree of relevancy that can print messages just-in-time, which the marketers needs.
Key Market Insights from the report:
The global ink ingredients market accounted for US$ 22 - 4.3 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be 32 - 7.0 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.7%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.
• By type, solvent-based technology is utilized across the globe due to its low cost. Solvents has high volatility, hence during the process they evaporates very easily and imposes minor problem with regard to migration of the ink on the substrate.
• By application, the target market is classified into industrial and others. Industrial segment dominates the target market owing to its wide application in printing labels.
• By region, North America accounted for the major share of the global Ink Ingredients market in 2017. India and China are expected to offer considerable development to the Asia Pacific Ink Ingredients market, owing to fast changing lifestyle and increasing disposable income of people in these nations.
Competitive Landscape:
• BASF Corporation
• Cabot Corporation
• Color Resolutions International LLC
• Ciba Holding Inc.
• Environmental Inks
• Coatings Corporation
• Clariant Corporation
• E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company
• Flint Group
• Flint Group Pigments
• Nazdar Company.
The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.
