AB156 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Campaigns and Elections - 2023-04-10

WISCONSIN, April 10 - An Act to renumber and amend 5.10; to amend 7.70 (5) (b) and 7.75 (2); and to create 5.10 (2), 5.11 and 5.12 of the statutes; Relating to: entering into an agreement among the states to elect the president and vice president of the United States by means of a national popular vote.