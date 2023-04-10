WISCONSIN, April 10 - An Act to create 46.281 (1n) (bm) of the statutes; Relating to: requiring allowance for health care providers to refer individuals to aging and disability resource centers for options counseling.
Status: A - Health, Aging and Long-Term Care
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab160
AB160 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Health, Aging and Long-Term Care - 2023-04-10
