AB159 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Insurance - 2023-04-10

WISCONSIN, April 10 - An Act to amend 40.51 (8), 40.51 (8m), 66.0137 (4), 120.13 (2) (g) and 185.983 (1) (intro.); and to create 609.847 and 632.728 of the statutes; Relating to: coverage of individuals with preexisting conditions and benefit limits under health plans.

Status: A - Insurance

