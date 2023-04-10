WISCONSIN, April 10 - An Act to amend 50.03 (14) (c) 1.; and to create 46.284 (4) (km) of the statutes; Relating to: notification of certain facility closures, change in type or level of services or means of reimbursement accepted, and care management organization notification of contract termination with a provider that is a nursing home or community-based residential facility.
Status: A - Health, Aging and Long-Term Care
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab162
You just read:
AB162 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Health, Aging and Long-Term Care - 2023-04-10
