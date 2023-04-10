WISCONSIN, April 10 - An Act to amend 20.435 (4) (jw) and 256.23 (5); and to create 20.435 (4) (wa) and 256.23 (6) of the statutes; Relating to: ambulance assessment program supplemental reimbursements, payment of administrative costs, and making an appropriation. (FE)
Status: A - Local Government
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab161
You just read:
AB161 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Local Government - 2023-04-10
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.