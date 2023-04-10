WISCONSIN, April 10 - An Act to repeal 66.0401 (4) (f) 1.; to renumber and amend 66.0401 (4) (f) 2.; and to amend 66.0401 (1m) (intro.), 66.0401 (4) (g), 66.0401 (5) (b) 3. and 196.378 (4g) (b) of the statutes; Relating to: the regulation of wind energy systems by local governments.
Status: A - Energy and Utilities
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab165
You just read:
AB165 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Energy and Utilities - 2023-04-10
