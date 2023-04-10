WISCONSIN, April 10 - An Act to amend 15.227 (15) (a) 7. of the statutes; Relating to: membership of the Agricultural Education and Workforce Development Council in the Department of Workforce Development.
Status: A - Workforce Development and Economic Opportunities
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab169
AB169 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Workforce Development and Economic Opportunities - 2023-04-10
