AB166 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety - 2023-04-10

WISCONSIN, April 10 - An Act to create 940.225 (5) (b) 1. c. and 948.01 (5) (a) 3. of the statutes; Relating to: definition of “sexual contact” for purposes of crimes against children and sexual assault and providing a penalty.

Status: A - Criminal Justice and Public Safety

