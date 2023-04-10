WISCONSIN, April 10 - An Act to create 940.225 (5) (b) 1. c. and 948.01 (5) (a) 3. of the statutes; Relating to: definition of “sexual contact” for purposes of crimes against children and sexual assault and providing a penalty.
Status: A - Criminal Justice and Public Safety
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab166
You just read:
AB166 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety - 2023-04-10
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.