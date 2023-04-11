Global Drug Discovery Informatics Strategic Business Report 2023: Cost Benefits Over In-House Informatics Helps Expand the Commercial Visibility of Outsourced Informatics

DUBLIN, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drug Discovery Informatics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Drug Discovery Informatics estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.2% CAGR and reach US$3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 11% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $661.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR

The Drug Discovery Informatics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$661.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$824.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR.

Robust Drug Discovery Investments in Response to Growing Global Disease Burden Provides the Foundation for Growth in the Market

Growing Global Disease Burden Intensifies the R&D Urgency for New & Potent Drugs: Global Disease Burden (In Million DALYs (Disability-Adjusted Life Years)) for the Years 2015, 2017 & 2019

Rising Drug Development Spending Acts as the Chief Catalyst for the Adoption of Drug Discovery Informatics: Global Pharmaceutical R&D Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

Migration to Data Driven Drug Development Provides the Cornerstone for Growth in the Market

Growing Focus on Optimizing Hit to Lead (H2L) Processes in Early Stage Drug Discovery to Benefit Growth of Drug Discovery Informatics/Chemoinformatics

Growing Use of In-Silico Methods in Drug Development Bodes Well for the Use of Informatics

The Rise of Nanoinformatics as the New Era of Research in Nanomedicine Marks the Beginning of Use of Informatics in Nanomedicine

Exploding Commercial Opportunity for Nanomedicine Bodes Well for the Growth of Nanoinformatics: Global Nanomedicine Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

Cloud Computing Emerges to Play a Key Role in Bioinformatics

Cost Benefits Over In-House Informatics Helps Expand the Commercial Visibility of Outsourced Informatics

Continuously Evolving CRO Industry Highlights the Growing Importance & Value of Pharma R&D Outsourcing: Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

Robust Adoption of Bioinformatics Services Highlights the Growing Dominance of Informatics Outsourcing Over Traditional In-House Informatics: Global Bioinformatics Services Market (In US$ Billion) by Service Type for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

Competitive Challenges Faced by the Pharma Industry & the Ensuing Need for Decision Support Tools & Collaborative Discovery Opens the Flood Gates of Opportunity for Drug Discovery Informatics

Rising Global Healthcare Spending Spurs Government Focus On Cost Containment Driving Pharma Companies to Cut Drug Prices by Reducing Research Costs: Global Healthcare Spending (In US$ Trillion) by Government, Private & Consumer Out-of-Pocket for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2025

Productivity Gains, Acceleration of Speed & Success of Drug Discovery Research Drive Adoption of Drug Discovery Informatics

Move Towards Value-Based Care & the Resulting Emergence of the Era of Precision Medicine Catalyzes the Commercial Value of Drug Discovery Informatics

Robust Outlook for Precision Medicine Strengthens the Business Case for Drug Discovery Informatics: Global Market for Precision Medicine (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

