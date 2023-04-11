Submit Release
Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, April 11, 2023

April 10, 2023 10:01 PM | 2 min read

OTTAWA, ON, April 10, 2023 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Toronto, Ontario


8:45 a.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister and the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, will meet with members of the Ukrainian-Canadian community.



Closed to media.


10:15 a.m. 

The Deputy Prime Minister will join the Prime Minister for a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal.



Note for media:

  • Pooled photo opportunity at the beginning of the meeting.


12:00 p.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will attend a signing ceremony with the Prime Minister and the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal.



Notes for media:

  • Open coverage.
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 11:30 a.m.
  • Media interested in participating can contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca for details.




1:15 p.m. 

The Deputy Prime Minister will join the Prime Minister for a working lunch with the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal.



Closed to media.

This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca/en

 

SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/10/c0394.html

