Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, April 11, 2023

April 10, 2023 10:01 PM | 2 min read
OTTAWA, ON, April 10, 2023 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Toronto, Ontario
8:45 a.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister and the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, will meet with members of the Ukrainian-Canadian community.
Closed to media.
10:15 a.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will join the Prime Minister for a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal.
Note for media:
12:00 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will attend a signing ceremony with the Prime Minister and the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal.
Notes for media:
1:15 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will join the Prime Minister for a working lunch with the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal.
Closed to media.
