SpareFoot Dubbed the Most Comprehensive Storage Database & Marketplace in the U.S. by Students Seeking Affordable Storage Solutions

SpareFoot is a premier American marketplace for storage, helping consumers and students in the U.S. find the best and most affordable storage options available in the current market. Additionally, the company offers online move-in services.

Summertime is months away, and many students are preparing to leave their dorm rooms and go home for a brief respite. Moving out, even temporarily, can be a very stressful experience, as students have to think about where they’ll keep their belongings.

SpareFoot is a premier storage marketplace striving to make short term storage simpler for students. Whether it be keeping a couple of boxes and suitcases in a sheltered place or packing the entire dorm room into a storage unit, SpareFoot is helping students find the option that fits their needs and budget.

Many students are faced with hefty student loans and have neither time nor money to check all storage rooms, warehouses, and self-storage providers in local neighborhoods. SpareFoot makes the search easy by enabling students to compare thousands short-term self-storage options all in one place online.

With a streamlined easy-to-use website and more than 20,000 storage facility listings, Sparefoot.com is the most comprehensive storage marketplace. SpareFoot’s listings include small, medium, and large storage units that can fit anything from small bags and book-filled boxes to entire dorm rooms.

To make the search seamless and quick, SpareFoot allows students to simply enter their address, city, or ZIP code to compare a list of all available short term storage options in their vicinity.

After typing the location in the search bar, students can apply additional filters to further customize their search. Users of Sparefoot.com website can tap on unit sizes and enable amenities such as climate-controlled, first-floor, contactless move-in, 24-hour access, drive-up access, self-service kiosk, and more to narrow the storage options that fits their needs. Some of the most popular security features students are searching for in storage rooms include fenced & lit units and survelliance cameras.

Prices, ratings, and reviews of each storage provider are also included in the listings, as well as embedded Google Maps location, approximate distance from notable landmarks, phone number and pictures of the building’s interior.

Students on a cash-strapped budget have an opportunity to quickly find the best short-term storage deals on Sparefoot. Many storage facilities offer discounts and deals on certain products, all of which are featured in Sparefoot listings.

Sparefoot’s mission to make finding and reserving storage the “easiest thing on your to-do list” means students can quickly find self-storage units that fit their needs and budget.

More information about SpareFoot is available on the company’s official website.

Media Contact

SpareFoot

Meredith McLaughlin

United States