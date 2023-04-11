Submit Release
Precision Viticulture Global Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2030: Precision Viticulture Technologies Assisting Variability Management in Vineyards

DUBLIN, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Precision Viticulture: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Precision Viticulture estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Guidance Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.7% CAGR and reach US$794.8 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Remote Sensing segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $291.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10% CAGR

The Precision Viticulture market in the U.S. is estimated at US$291.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$386.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 6.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$235.4 Million by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

  • Ateknea Solutions
  • Groupe ICV
  • John Deere
  • QuantisLabs ltd.
  • Teejet Technologies
  • TerraNIS
  • Topcon Corporation
  • Trimble, Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Market Primer
  • Adoption of New Technologies and Increasing Demand for High Quality Grapes Drive the Precision Viticulture Market
  • Guidance Systems: Key Technology Segment of the Precision Viticulture Market
  • Asia Pacific: The Largest Precision Viticulture Market Worldwide
  • PRODUCT OVERVIEW
  • Precision Viticulture - An Introduction
  • Enabling Technologies for Vineyard Variation
  • Approaches to Managing Variability
  • Benefits of Precision Viticulture
  • Economic Benefits
  • Tools to Optimize Vineyard Performance
  • Terroir Management
  • Canopy Management
  • Crop Load Monitoring
  • Berry Quality Management
  • Harvest Management
  • Disease Management
  • Water Management
  • Environmental Monitoring
  • Wireless Sensor Networks
  • Soil Mapping
  • Weed Control
  • Yield Monitoring
  • Managing Vineyard Operations: Software Applications
  • Precision Viticulture - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Cutting Edge Technologies Help Improve Quality and Quantity of Grapes and Wines
  • Digital Vineyards: The Concept of Self Thinking Farms
  • Precision Viticulture Technologies Assisting Variability Management in Vineyards
  • SmartVineyards Hardware and Software for Accurate Measurements and Predictions
  • Using Artificial Intelligence and Drones to Improve Quality and Yield
  • Sensor Driven Viticulture Tools Measure and Monitor Vines
  • Object Based Image Analysis Based on Digital Surface Model for 3D Grapevine Characterization
  • Multiple Benefits from Remote Sensing Drone Technology
  • Precision Viticulture: Implementation Challenges

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jwghfl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

