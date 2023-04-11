Precision Viticulture Global Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2030: Precision Viticulture Technologies Assisting Variability Management in Vineyards

There were 2,514 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 411,964 in the last 365 days.
DUBLIN, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Precision Viticulture: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Precision Viticulture estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Guidance Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.7% CAGR and reach US$794.8 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Remote Sensing segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $291.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10% CAGR
The Precision Viticulture market in the U.S. is estimated at US$291.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$386.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 6.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$235.4 Million by the year 2030.
