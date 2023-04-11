Submit Release
DLIR Hosts In-Person, Federal Hiring Fair at Keehi Lagoon

Posted on Apr 10, 2023 in News

DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

 JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR

JADE T. BUTAY
DIRECTOR

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
April 10, 2023

DLIR HOSTS IN-PERSON, FEDERAL HIRING FAIR AT KE‘EHI LAGOON

Priority of Service for Veterans & Eligible Spouses

HONOLULU — The Hawai’i State Department of Labor & Industrial Relations (DLIR) today announced, in partnership with Honolulu-Pacific Federal Executive Board, an in-person hiring event with twenty-eight federal agencies Tuesday, April 11, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ke‘ehi Lagoon Memorial. The fair is open to military veterans and eligible spouses from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Twenty-eight federal agencies with current job openings in various fields will participate so people will have an opportunity to speak directly with the hiring agencies and learn about their competitive pay and great benefits,” said Maricar Pilotin-Freitas, Workforce Development Administrator. “It’s an excellent opportunity for new graduates and people seeking quality career options.”

There is no cost to attend and individuals are encouraged to come professionally dressed with copies of their current resumes.

For more information contact Ramon Ruiz at 808-832-1990 or [email protected]/.

For more information on job fairs and training opportunities please visit: https://labor.hawaii.gov/wdd/job-fairs-and-training-opportunities/.

This event is 100% funded by multiple grants from the Employment and Training Administration of the U.S. Department of Labor, the sum of which is $1,518,263 for O‘ahu.

Equal Opportunity Employer/Program
Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.
TDD/TTY Dial 711 then ask for (808) 586-8842

 

View DLIR news releases:
http://labor.hawaii.gov/blog/category/news/

 

Media Contact:
Bill Kunstman
Ka ‘Oihana Pono Limahana
Department of Labor and Industrial Relations
(808) 586-8845
[email protected]
http://labor.hawaii.gov

