Contain Inc launches Mushroom White Paper featuring FarmBox Foods

"Next in Indoor AG: Mushrooms" covers the benefits of growing mushrooms indoors and highlights insights into their economic and overall potential for farmers.

As the demand for sustainable and profitable indoor crops continues to grow, we believe that mushrooms play an increasingly important role in the industry, we're excited to be highlighting this crop” — Contain Team

RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Indoor ag fintech specialist Contain Inc announced the release of its white paper exploring the growing popularity of mushrooms in the indoor agriculture industry. The white paper, "Next in Indoor AG: Mushrooms" covers the benefits of growing mushrooms indoors and highlights valuable insights into their economic and overall potential for farmers in and entering the industry.

“Mushrooms are quickly becoming an ideal crop for indoor farmers due to their high yield, fast growth, and nutritional value. The increasing demand for mushrooms in the food industry and unique ways they can be utilized in other industries makes them a profitable crop for indoor farmers.”

The white paper features statistics and a deeper dive into the economics of mushrooms, how to grow mushrooms indoors, the use of mushrooms, and what the landscape of the industry is like today. The white paper also includes an interview with FarmBox Foods, leading producer of start-to-finish mushroom container farms, where they share more about their standout mushroom farm option, mushrooms in the industry, and how farmers can make the most of the mushroom boom.

