Game Studio’s April Fool’s Day Joke Turns Out To Be Real

Chicken Farm had become the ongoing subject of jokes within the Arcade Legend community since the game’s debut during Steam Next Fest in 2021, sparked by a short clip of a Twitch streamer using the game's catchphrase, "Wanna win some tickets? Then play Chicken Farm!" The meme spread like wildfire through the community all the way up to the game’s official launch on Meta Quest at the end of 2022, with community members begging for the game to be brought to life. On April 6th the Arcade Legend community sat in stunned amazement as its wish was granted, and Chicken Farm was released as a faithful recreation of the original game alongside 2 other classic titles from LAI in the update: Mega Spin and Balloon Buster.
Tabor Carlton, Head of Marketing, revealed that the idea for the April Fool's joke had been in the works for over a year. "There is nothing better when an idea that starts as a joke turns into reality," he said. "Our community for Arcade Legend is amazing, and we felt like this was a great way to show them how much we value them. Chicken Farm is a great piece of unique content which is almost impossible to play anywhere else besides Arcade Legend."
Arcade Legend, available on Meta Quest and coming soon to Steam, allows players to build and customize their own arcade, play officially licensed titles with friends and redeem prizes from their very own prize store. For a limited time, people can purchase Arcade Legend at a discounted price as part of the Dream Arcade Pack on the Meta Quest store.
