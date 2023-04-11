Red-Light Safety Cameras at Likelike Highway and School Street will issue citations beginning Monday, April 10

Main, News Posted on Apr 10, 2023 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises motorists that the Red-Light Safety Cameras (RLSC) at Likelike Highway and School Street will begin citations on Monday, April 10, 2023.

That makes six RLSC intersections across Honolulu now issuing citations, with two others issuing warnings. Hawai‘i’s RLSCs issue warnings for a 30-day period before they are activated to issue citations.

The penalty for running a red-light in the City and County of Honolulu is typically $97, but can be up to $200. A vehicle is considered in violation of Hawai‘i Revised Statute 291C-32 if it does not stop at the stop line when faced with a traffic signal that is steady red. Red-light running or disregard of traffic signals has resulted in 1,879 crashes statewide, according to the last five years of available data.

HDOT reminds all O‘ahu motorists that red-light running will be automatically enforced at the 10 RLSC sites. A complete list of locations and more information on the pilot can be found at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/red-light-safety-program/

Status of the 10 RLSC sites as of April 10, 2023:

Phase Intersection Status 1 Vineyard Boulevard and Pālama Street Live for citations 11/20/2022 1 Vineyard Boulevard and Liliha Street Live for citations 12/12/2022 2 Vineyard Boulevard and Nuʻuanu Avenue Live for citations 1/6/2023 2 Pali Highway and Vineyard Boulevard Live for citations 1/26/2022 2 Pali Highway and School Street Live for citations 1/28/2022 3 Likelike Highway and School Street Live for citations 4/10/2023 3 S. King Street and Ward Avenue 3 Kapiʻolani Boulevard and Kamakeʻe Street Live for warning 3/22/2023 3 S. Beretania Street and Piʻikoi Street Live for warning 3/29/2023 3 McCully Street and Algaroba Street

