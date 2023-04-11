Global Digital Imaging Strategic Business Report to 2030: Players Include AMETEK, Cognex, General Electric, Hexagon and Keyence

DUBLIN, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Imaging - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Digital Imaging estimated at US$17.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Machine Vision, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.1% CAGR and reach US$17.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Radiography segment is readjusted to a revised 8.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR

The Digital Imaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.7% and 7.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

AMETEK, Inc.

Cognex Corporation

General Electric Company

Hexagon AB

Keyence Corporation

Matrox Electronic Systems Ltd.

National Instruments Corporation

Nikon Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Omron Corporation

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $17.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $34.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5 % Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Digital Imaging: An Introduction

A Prelude to Digital Imaging Market

Market Overview on Digital Imaging

Medical Imaging Sector is Dominating the Market

Digital Imaging - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Market Share by Sales

Market Shares by Region

Market Shares by Type of Technology

Market Shares by Applications

Digital Imaging Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Trends Influencing the Market

Innovations in Digital Imaging Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gprpn7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets