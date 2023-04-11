04/10/23 – APPLICANTS SOUGHT FOR VARIOUS 89-DAY OFFICE ASSISTANT POSITIONS

Submit Release
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR

DAWN CHANG
CHAIRPERSON

For Immediate Release:  April 10, 2023

APPLICANTS SOUGHT FOR VARIOUS 89-DAY OFFICE ASSISTANT POSITIONS

(HONOLULU) – The DLNR Personnel Office is seeking applications for 89-day appointments to fill various Office Assistant III vacancies across DLNR divisions statewide.

These temporary, entry-level positions offer a unique opportunity for applicants who are interested in public service and the mission of DLNR to make direct, meaningful contributions to the department.

Current pay is $16.52/hour and additional information, including application forms, can be found online at https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/jobs/.

 

# # #

 

For questions, contact DLNR Human Resources Office at (808) 587-0180 or [email protected]

 

Media Contact:

Madison Rice

Communications Specialist

Hawai‘i Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

[email protected]

