Manchin Announces $13.8 Million to Strengthen Healthcare Services Across West Virginia

April 10, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $13,888,775 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to strengthen healthcare services across West Virginia. The funding will specifically be used to support three local health centers, bolster statewide maternal and child healthcare services and advance critical research into liver disease.

 

“I’m pleased HHS is investing more than $13.8 million in these five critical initiatives that will strengthen healthcare services throughout West Virginia,” said Senator Manchin. “The funding announced today will improve the health and quality of life of West Virginians by advancing vital medical research on liver disease, bolstering maternal and child healthcare services across our great state and supporting three local health centers. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of these investments. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure every West Virginian across the Mountain State has the quality, affordable health services they need.”

 

Individual awards listed below:


  • $7,678,870 – Valley Health Systems: Health Center Cluster
    • This funding will support providing critical healthcare services throughout the Huntington community.
  • $2,755,380 – Minnie Hamilton Health Care Center: Health Center Cluster
    • This funding will support providing critical healthcare services throughout Calhoun County.
  • $1,582,239 – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources: Maternal and Child Health Services
    • This funding will support statewide efforts to provide quality, affordable maternal and child healthcare services.
  • $1,527,367 – E.A. Hawse Health Center: Health Center Cluster
    • This funding will support providing critical healthcare services throughout Hardy County.
  • $344,919 – Modulation Therapeutics: Diabetes, Endocrinology and Metabolic Research
    • This funding will support critical research into liver disease. 
