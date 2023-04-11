Manchin Announces $13.8 Million to Strengthen Healthcare Services Across West Virginia

Charleston,
WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate
Appropriations Committee, announced $13,888,775 from the U.S. Department of
Health and Human Services (HHS) to strengthen healthcare services across West
Virginia. The funding will specifically be used to support three local health
centers, bolster statewide maternal and child healthcare services and advance
critical research into liver disease.
“I’m
pleased HHS is investing more than $13.8 million in these five critical initiatives
that will strengthen healthcare services throughout West Virginia,” said
Senator Manchin. “The funding announced today will improve the health and
quality of life of West Virginians by advancing vital medical research on liver
disease, bolstering maternal and child healthcare services across our great
state and supporting three local health centers. I look forward to seeing the
positive impacts of these investments. As a member of the Senate Appropriations
Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure every West
Virginian across the Mountain State has the quality, affordable health services
they need.”
Individual
awards listed below:
$7,678,870 –
Valley Health Systems: Health Center Cluster
This funding will support
providing critical healthcare services throughout the Huntington
community.
$2,755,380 –
Minnie Hamilton Health Care Center: Health Center Cluster
This funding will support
providing critical healthcare services throughout Calhoun County.
$1,582,239
– West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources: Maternal and
Child Health Services
This funding will support
statewide efforts to provide quality, affordable maternal and child
healthcare services.
$1,527,367 –
E.A. Hawse Health Center: Health Center Cluster
This funding will support
providing critical healthcare services throughout Hardy County.
$344,919 – Modulation Therapeutics: Diabetes, Endocrinology and Metabolic Research
This funding will support critical research into liver disease.
