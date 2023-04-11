DLNR NEWS RELEASE – APPLICANTS SOUGHT FOR VARIOUS 89-DAY OFFICE ASSISTANT POSITIONS,

There were 2,519 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 411,913 in the last 365 days.
(HONOLULU) – The DLNR Personnel Office is seeking applications for 89-day appointments to fill various Office Assistant III vacancies across DLNR divisions statewide.
These temporary, entry-level positions offer a unique opportunity for applicants who are interested in public service and the mission of DLNR to make direct, meaningful contributions to the department.
Current pay is $16.52/hour and additional information, including application forms, can be found online at https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/jobs/.
For questions, contact DLNR Human Resources Office at (808) 587-0180 or [email protected]
Media Contact:
Madison Rice
Communications Specialist
Hawai‘i Dept. of Land and Natural Resources
808-587-0396