Wayman Firewood, An Eco Friendly and Local Firewood Business, Announces GoFundMe Campaign

Wayman Firewood is a local and eco friendly firewood business. Starting with nothing, avoiding getting into debt. Therefore in need of donations.
Wayman Firewood would appreciate any support they receive whether it be in donations or spreading the word! Thank for contributing to a great cause!”
— Michael Wayman
BLUFFDALE, UTAH, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wayman Firewood is a local family owned firewood business based out of Utah. Wayman Firewoods wood comes from Utah, Idaho, Arizona and Wyoming. The newly started company focuses on being environmentally friendly. They do that by retrieving fell trees, dead trees, burnt trees and trees that need to be removed for the sake of helping prevent forest fires and ensure new growth. They also focus on retrieving wood from logging and lumber companies and even local people selling their own wood that they don't want or have interest in. This ensures that nothing goes to waste and it helps prevent large tracts of land being deforested unnecessarily. All in an effort to help preserve and enjoy nature for future generations to come. This is the Wayman way. With all of this being said, they are asking for donations and support to help us make this great cause a reality. As we are starting with nothing and avoiding getting into debt, anything is truly appreciated and all donations will go directly towards getting this business up and going. Thank you! https://gofund.me/4a80da45
Contact
Michael Wayman
Wayman Firewood
+1 801-452-5313
michael-wayman@hotmail.com