Nod Head Records Tip Trillions Hires Marty MacPhly who Creates Masterpiece: "My Little Dance" Set for April 21st Release

Left to Right: Marty MacPhly, Tip Trillions, Nat Gem Courtesy Nod Head Records Dustin Petz
NHR releases 'My Little Dance' by artist Marty MacPhly, dist. by Bungalo Records/Universal Music Group, under the leadership of VP MacPhly and CEO Tip Trillions
PHOENIX , ARIZONA , UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Phoenix's Nod Head Records (NHR), a black-owned label founded in 2019 by Felix "Tip Trillions" Horne, is excited to release "My Little Dance," a single by Hip Hop veteran Marty MacPhly featuring rap-sing specialist Nat Gem. MacPhly, the Vice President of Artists Development and A&R for NHR, surprised everyone by releasing new music so soon after joining the executive team. Distributed by Bungalo Records/Universal Music Group, the track is a significant achievement for NHR, known for creating positive, non-violent music.
NHR's commitment to clean music is evident in "My Little Dance," which many music industry executives feel is a potential contender for Song of the Year, that surprises listeners with its trap-beat vibe, lyrical creativity, and dance energy. The song was musically produced by "Just P," a member of the NHR roster who has previously worked with both Capitol and Virgin Records. "My Little Dance" was recorded locally at @thesaltminestudios.
Trillions, NHR's founder and CEO, is thrilled to bring "My Little Dance" to the world. "It's a song that we believe will resonate with audiences and showcase the talent of both Marty MacPhly and Nat Gem. We're proud to offer music that is positive and still maintains the sound we're accustomed to hearing today. This song has a 2023 version of Motown Records vibe," Trillions stated.
In addition to their dedication to positive music, NHR is committed to giving back to the community. The first 60 days of streaming revenue for "My Little Dance" will be donated to charities determined by polls conducted on social media platforms by fans of the label's music. NHR's commitment to community involvement is just one way the label plans to make a lasting impact on the music industry.
The release of "My Little Dance" marks a significant milestone for NHR, a label that prides itself on creating music that reflects its values. With talented artists like Marty MacPhly and Nat Gem on board, NHR is prepared to make a lasting impact on the music industry. By supporting positive music and giving back to the community, NHR is a label that listeners can feel good about supporting.
