Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, April 11, 2023

There were 2,523 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 411,972 in the last 365 days.
OTTAWA, ON, April 10, 2023 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
|
Toronto, Ontario
|
|
|
10:15 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will participate in a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal. He will be joined by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Chrystia Freeland, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mélanie Joly, and the Minister of National Defence, Anita Anand.
|
|
|
|
Note for media:
|
|
|
|
|
12:00 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister and the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, will participate in a signing ceremony. A joint media availability will follow. They will be joined by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Chrystia Freeland, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mélanie Joly, and the Minister of National Defence, Anita Anand.
|
|
|
|
Notes for media:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1:15 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will host a working lunch with the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal. He will be joined by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Chrystia Freeland, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mélanie Joly, and the Minister of National Defence, Anita Anand.
|
|
|
|
Closed to media
This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/10/c7308.html
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.