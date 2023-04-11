Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMS) Global Market to Reach $22.6 Billion by 2030: Increasing Spending on Industrial Automation Initiatives to Boost Market Prospects

DUBLIN, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMS): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMS) estimated at US$12.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Consumer Electronics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8% CAGR and reach US$13.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Automotive segment is readjusted to a revised 6.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR

The Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 6.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6 Billion by the year 2030.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMS) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Industrial Activity Remains Subdued, Inducing Weakness into MEMS Market

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

COVID-19 Impact on the MEMS Market

Pandemic Highlights Importance of MEMS Biosensors

Use of MEMS in Coronavirus Testing

An Introduction to Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMS) Devices

Types of MEMS Devices

MEMS Manufacturing

Advantages & Drawbacks of MEMS Devices

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Consumer Electronics Leads the Global MEMS Devices Market

Asia-Pacific Spearheads Long-term Market Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Need for Device Miniaturization in Varied Electronics Devices Fuels Market Growth

Increasing Spending on Industrial Automation Initiatives to Boost Market Prospects

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines for 2020

Expanding Role of Electronics in Automotive Vehicles Accelerate Growth Momentum

Automotive Electronics as a Percentage (%) of Vehicle Production Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030

Average Value of In-Vehicle Electronics Per Vehicle (In US$) for the Years 2018, 2025 & 2030

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Sustained Growth of Automotive Sensors: Opportunity for MEMS Market

As Autonomous Vehicles Come to the Fore, MEMS Market Poised to Benefit

Global Autonomous Vehicle Sales (In Million) for Years 2020, 2025 & 2030

Autonomous Vehicles Commercialization & Technology Penetration Timeline

Rising Use of MEMS Devices in Consumer Electronics

Global Opportunity for Consumer Electronics (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028

Rising Smartphone Adoption Drives Gains in the MEMS Market

Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021

Increase in Consumer Spending on Smart Home Technologies Presents Growth Potential for MEMS Devices

Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Global Smart Home Market Breakdown by Technology (in %) for 2018 and 2022

Wearable Devices to Extend High-Growth Opportunities for MEMS Devices Market

Global Wearable Electronics Market Breakdown of Unit Sales (in %) by Region (2018 & 2022)

Global Wearables Shipments Breakdown (in %) by Product for 2020 & 2024

Opportunities for MEMS Technology Emerge in Healthcare & Biomedical Sector

Rising Prominence of Ultraminiature MEMS Sensors in Medical Industry

MEMS Enables Medical Innovations

Future Developments to Transform the MEMS Marketplace

Emerging MEMS Technologies and Applications to Transform the Future Outlook

Optical MEMS Technology Gains Momentum

High Growth Potential for MEMS Combo Sensors

Bio-MEMS: A High Potential Market

Role of BioMEMS Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic

MEMS Biosensors and COVID-19 Pandemic

Advances in MEMS Technology to Propel Maritime Sector

Harnessing the Power of MEMS and Nanotechnology

Addressing the Production Issues in MEMS Industry

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

