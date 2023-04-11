Stroud Area Regional Police Department Notification of Data Security Incident

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stroud Area Regional Police Department ("SARPD") announced today that it has taken action after learning of a data security incident which may have impacted certain individuals' personal information. SARPD began providing notice to all potentially impacted individuals on April 10, 2023.

What Happened? On June 29, 2022, SARPD became aware of a data security incident that impacted its server infrastructure and took its systems offline. SARPD immediately undertook efforts to restore its servers, and backups and other information maintained by SARPD were used to enable near seamless restoration of security and operations. SARPD also undertook additional affirmative steps to safeguard the security of data maintained on it systems. SARPD simultaneously retained a forensic investigation firm to determine the nature of the security compromise and identify any individuals whose information may have been compromised.

What Information Was Involved? The forensic investigation determined that access to SARPD's systems occurred on approximately June 28, 2022 through June 29, 2022. The investigation also identified a limited number of files that may have been accessed or acquired in connection with the incident. In continuing its thorough investigation, SARPD undertook a comprehensive manual review process to review the entirety of these files and identify the specific individuals with personal information contained therein. This comprehensive manual review process concluded on or about March 8, 2023.

What Is SARPD Doing? As stated above, following the data security incident, SARPD immediately undertook efforts to restore its servers, and also undertook additional affirmative steps to safeguard the security of data maintained on it systems. SARPD retained a forensic investigation firm to thoroughly investigate the incident. Please be advised that SARPD is continuing to work closely with leading security experts to identify and implement measures to further strengthen the security of their systems to help prevent this from happening in the future.

What You Can Do SARPD is aware of how important personal information is to you. SARPD began mailing notification letters on April 10, 2023 to the potentially impacted individuals for whom SARPD had valid mailing addresses. Please note that it is entirely possible that any specific personal information may not have been compromised as a result of the incident. Nonetheless, SARPD is providing notification of the incident in an abundance of caution. If an individual does not receive a letter, but would like to know if he or she was potentially impacted by this incident, or if an individual has any questions or would like additional information, they may call SARPD's dedicated assistance line at (877) 215-2832 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday.

