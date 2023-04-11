Hywin Holdings, Leonteq AG, and ARTA TechFin jointly launch principal-protected note linked to FactSet Hywin Global Health Care Index™

HONG KONG, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hywin Holdings Ltd. ("Hywin Wealth" or "Hywin") HYW, a leading independent wealth management service provider in China, Leonteq Securities AG ("Leonteq"), a Swiss fintech company with a leading marketplace for structured investment solutions, and Arta TechFin ("ARTA") (HKSE: 0279), a hybrid fintech platform in traditional assets and digital assets, today announced the successful launch of a principal-protected structured product with 9% risk control mechanism linked to the FactSet Hywin Global Health Care Index™ (FHGHC).



To help Hywin's high-net-worth clients in Asia participate in the long-term upside of this Index, while safeguarding client wealth in a volatile market context, Leonteq deployed its product structuring capabilities and hedging expertise to develop this principal-protected note.

ARTA has been engaged as a licensed strategic distribution partner in Hong Kong and in the rest of Asia Pacific region via its partnership network, introducing this unique structured product to family offices and asset managers of different investment strategies.

Inspired by Hywin's healthcare insights and calculated using FactSet's proprietary datasets, the FHGHC tracks more than 40 stocks selected from 19 stock exchanges across 36 sub-sectors of healthcare, with constituent companies such as GSK PLC, BAYER AG, Thermo Fisher, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Daiichi Sankyo, HCA Healthcare Inc, and other leading global healthcare firms. The index represents a diversified and comprehensive benchmark of the global healthcare industry and enables global investors to better capture the investment opportunities in this space. As of March 20, 2023, the Index had achieved total returns of more than 66% in the previous three years, beating various global healthcare thematic indices compiled by S&P, MSCI, Dow Jones, and NASDAQ.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Hywin on this project as it confirms our strategic commitment to further diversify our offering in the thematic investing spaces," said Edward Ho, Head of Asia at Leonteq. "We expect such distributor-driven product issuances will continue to grow in Asia, as leading wealth managers seek to differentiate their proposition with truly bespoke product offerings for their clients."

"Hywin is delighted to work with Leonteq and ARTA on this product," said Nick Xiao, Chief Executive Officer of Hywin International, the Hong Kong subsidiary of Hywin Holdings. "Asian clients and investors increasingly favor healthcare as a highly investable mega-trend. This structured note is the first commercialization of the FactSet Hywin index, and combines an attractive theme with principal protection features to present a compelling building block for clients' portfolios."

"This product launch is a strong testament to Hywin's efforts in building a global network of partners in service to our high-net-worth clients," added Lawrence Lok, Chief Financial Officer of Hywin Holdings. "This is also an excellent showcase of Hywin's core competence in distributing proprietary and differentiated wealth management products to our sophisticated high-net-worth clients. Our research know-how and client insights will continue to empower our product initiatives, contributing to the diversification of revenues and boosting recurring fee incomes."

"ARTA is delighted with the tripartite partnership with Hywin and Leonteq to promote financial and technology innovation. This solution is uniquely structured to offer investors asymmetric return upside and principal protection. We look forward to jointly developing and offering more innovative solutions in both traditional assets and digital assets with Hywin and Leonteq," said Eddie Lau, Chief Executive Officer of ARTA.

Aaron Sung, Head of Asset Management at Hywin International, and his counterpart Philip Chiu, Head of Partnership and Strategy Asia at Leonteq, concur that this product is the beginning of a Hywin-Leonteq-ARTA product issuance program. "As global trends keep emerging and sectoral winners rotate, Hywin, Leonteq and ARTA will continue to combine our skills in trend spotting, product structuring, and multi-platform distribution to build an evergreen product engine that can tailor participation to each client situation, and harness mega-trends to create client value," said Sung.

Index Methodology Guide and performance of the FactSet Hywin Global Health Care Index™:

https://www.solactive.com/indices/?se=1&index=DE000SL0F9Z6

About Hywin Holdings Ltd.

Hywin HYW is a leading independent wealth management service provider in China focusing on providing asset allocation advisory services and comprehensive financial products to high-net-worth clients. The Company's primary services are wealth management, asset management, other comprehensive financial services, and health management services. Wealth management is currently the Company's largest business segment, in which its onshore and offshore solution platforms serve clients across generations. We also offer integrated and high-end health screening and health management services to high-net-worth clients in China, and aim to become a dual-platform serving clients across market cycles and life cycles. For more information, please visit https://ir.hywinwealth.com/.

About Arta TechFin Corporation Limited

Arta TechFin (HKSE: 0279) is a hybrid financial (HyFi) platform bridging traditional finance with blockchain-based financial system via technology innovations. Our regulated one-stop solution enables corporates, financial institutions, and family offices to access traditional assets and digital assets.

ARTA, through its various subsidiaries, are licensed under Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission. Other licenses include Hong Kong Stock Exchange participant, insurance brokerage license, trustee license and money lending license in Hong Kong as well as Eurex participant in Germany.

About LEONTEQ

Leonteq is a Swiss fintech company with a leading marketplace for structured investment solutions. Based on proprietary modern technology, the company offers derivative investment products and services and predominantly covers the capital protection, yield enhancement and participation product categories. Leonteq acts as both a direct issuer of its own products and as a partner to other financial institutions. The company has offices and subsidiaries in 13 countries, through which it serves over 50 markets. Leonteq Securities AG is the main operating subsidiary of Leonteq AG. The company is a securities firm regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Authority FINMA and is a member of the Swiss Structured Product Association. Leonteq AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange LEON. www.leonteq.com

