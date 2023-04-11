Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Strategic Business Report 2023: Recovering Construction Industry Benefits Demand for MMA and PMMA

DUBLIN, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Methyl Methacrylate (MMA): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) estimated at US$28.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$47.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Building & Construction, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.6% CAGR and reach US$23.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Automotive segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR
The Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.1% and 5.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured) -
- Akzo Nobel NV
- Arkema Group
- Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corp.
- BASF SE
- Evonik Industries AG
- Formosa Plastics Corp.
- Heilongjiang Zhongmeng Longxin Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Kaohsiung Monomer Company Ltd.
- Kuraray Co., Ltd.
- LG MMA Corp.
- Lotte Chemical Corporation
- Lucite International Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
- Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co., Inc.
- Mitsui Chemicals, Inc
- Shandong Hongxu Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Thai MMA Co., Ltd.
