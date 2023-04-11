Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,494 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 411,811 in the last 365 days.

Kootenai River anglers: Get your creel packets turned in by May 1 for a chance to win some great prizes!

Other important reminders

If you caught a burbot with a tag in its back this year, please report the tag if you haven’t already! By reporting tags, you are helping us better understand burbot catch rates, harvest rates and survival rates, which helps us manage the fishery.

You can report the tag number and location of where you caught the fish to Fish and Game.  Reporting can be done over the phone (1-866-258-0338), online or as part of the of the Angler Science Program creel packet.

You just read:

Kootenai River anglers: Get your creel packets turned in by May 1 for a chance to win some great prizes!

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more