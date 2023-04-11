Kootenai River anglers: Get your creel packets turned in by May 1 for a chance to win some great prizes!

Other important reminders

If you caught a burbot with a tag in its back this year, please report the tag if you haven’t already! By reporting tags, you are helping us better understand burbot catch rates, harvest rates and survival rates, which helps us manage the fishery.

You can report the tag number and location of where you caught the fish to Fish and Game. Reporting can be done over the phone (1-866-258-0338), online or as part of the of the Angler Science Program creel packet.