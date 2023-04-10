President Thưởng meets with Lao Prime Minister in Vientiane

VIETNAM, April 10 - VIENTIANE — President Võ Văn Thưởng meet with Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone in Vientiane on Monday as part of his official visit to the country.

The Vietnamese leader congratulated Laos on its significant achievements in national development and expressed his belief that the country will surmount current difficulties to successfully carry out the Resolution of its 11th National Party Congress and the 9th socio-economic development plan for 2021 - 2025.

PM Sonexay Siphandone highly valued his guest’s selection of Laos as the first destination to visit as President of Việt Nam, which shows the importance that the Vietnamese Party, State, and President attach to the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

He affirmed that he and his Vietnamese counterpart, Phạm Minh Chính, have been keeping a close watch on and promoting the implementation of the countries’ agreements to ensure cooperation projects meet targets.

At the meeting, both host and guest applauded the remarkable achievements in bilateral cooperation in all aspects after more than 60 years of diplomatic ties and 45 years since the signing of the Treaty of Cooperation and Friendship.

They agreed to focus on implementing cooperation agreements, including the 2023 cooperation plan between the two governments, another on the Việt Nam-Laos cooperation strategy for 2021 - 2030, and the bilateral cooperation agreement for 2021 - 2025; maintain mutual visits and contact at all levels; and increased discussion and coordination in strategic issues related to security and development of each country.

The two leaders agreed to bring into play the attainments in the Việt Nam-Laos and Laos-Việt Nam Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022 to step up communications about the countries’ special relations in the public; continue to effectively carry out the signed protocols and plans on security and security cooperation; and work together to devise breakthrough measures for releasing resources for economic partnership so that bilateral trade can grow between 10 and 15 per cent this year.

They also highly valued the completion of many outstanding cooperation projects, agreeing to promote other key projects, creating a favourable and transparent environment for investment ties, foster cooperation in education - training, science, innovation, and digital transformation, and reinforcing links between Vietnamese and Lao localities, especially border ones.

The leaders also concurred in increasing the exchange of views and mutual support at multilateral forums, particularly the United Nations, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and cooperation mechanisms in the Mekong sub-region, including the Cambodia-Laos- Việt Nam Development Triangle Area.

President Thưởng stated that Việt Nam is ready to assist Laos in successfully performing the latter’s international roles in the coming time, including hosting the 10th Summit of the Ayeyawady - Chao Phraya - Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) in 2023 and holding the chairmanship of ASEAN and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) in 2024, thus helping promote Laos’ role and stature in the region and the world. — VNS