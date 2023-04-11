DOTAX Press Release: Reminders as Tax Deadlines Near

HONOLULU – The Department of Taxation (“Department”) reminds residents and nonresidents that the Hawaiʻi state individual income tax return is due Thursday, April 20, 2023, and the deadline for the federal income tax return is on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

Residents will need to file Form N-11, while nonresidents and part-year residents will need to file Form N-15. If you did business in Hawaiʻi, you also need to file Form G-45, the Periodic General Excise/Use Tax, and Form G-49, the Annual Return and Reconciliation of General Excise/Use Tax.

If you are unable to file your individual income tax return by the Thursday, April 20, 2023 deadline, you are granted an automatic six-month extension of time to file. If you are due a refund, you do not need to file a form to request an extension; just file your return by October 20, 2023.

If you have a balance due, the extension of time to file is not an extension of time to pay. You must pay your taxes in full by the April 20, 2023 deadline and file Form N-200V with your tax payment. If you owe taxes on your return, failure to pay by the April 20, 2023 deadline may result in the imposition of penalties and interest.

File Electronically

We encourage you to electronically file (e-file) your tax return. Taxpayers who e-file reduce delays and speed up processing time, which helps them receive their refunds faster than those who file by paper. You may e-file for a fee using an approved commercial tax preparation software. Taxpayers may also e-file for free using the Department’s online tax filing system, Hawaii Tax Online at https://hitax.hawaii.gov.

Use Direct Deposit

Using direct deposit is the quickest way to receive your refund. Processing times are longer for taxpayers who choose to receive their refunds by check.

Tax Forms

Tax forms and instructions are available to view, download and print online at http://tax.hawaii.gov/forms/. Printed tax forms and instructions are available for pick up at all State tax offices. The public libraries also carry printed N-11 and N-15 forms in limited quantities and have printed N-11 instructions available for reference use only.

Check Your Refund Status

If you have already filed your individual income tax return and you are expecting a refund, you may check the status of your refund online at:https://hitax.hawaii.gov in the “Individual” tile, by clicking “Where’s My Individual Income Tax Refund?” Current processing times are also provided.

Beware of Scams

Be wary of imposters claiming to be from the Internal Revenue Service or the Department of Taxation who use threats to intimidate and bully people into paying. These are not practices used by government agencies. Stay smart and don’t be a victim of tax scams.

For More Help

Visit https://tax.hawaii.gov for additional information, forms, and guidance on filing individual income tax returns or other tax returns.

If you are unable to resolve an issue after reading form instructions and searching the Department website, Taxpayer Services agents are available by phone at (808) 587-4242 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Media Contact:

Gary H. Yamashiroya

Hawaiʻi Department of Taxation (808) 587-1540

[email protected]

https://tax.hawaii.gov