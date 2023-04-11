High School Students Awarded $2.9 Million and Full-Ride Scholarship Offers With the Help of Educational Writing Services

15 High School Seniors Have A Variety of College Offers Due to Admissions and Scholarship Essay Coaching for Merit-Based Scholarships
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- May 1 is National College Decision Day, when high school seniors from across the country will decide their final choices for college. However, for seniors in Educational Writing Services’ nationwide College Coaching program, their decisions will be rooted in a variety of options of not only where to attend college but also in consideration of multiple merit-based, full-ride scholarship awards.
The College Coaching program at Educational Writing Services, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, features the mentorship of CEO and Founder Dr. Candace Chambers as she works with high school students nationwide. Her vision for the program began in 2016 with the publishing of her book, Write Your Way to a Successful Scholarship Essay, which chronicles her journey of avoiding student loan debt by writing essays. 4 years later, the College Coaching program started as Dr. Chambers saw a gap in seniors’ access to their high school counselors during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each year, seniors begin the program in August, and for 10 months, they receive individualized guidance on selecting a balanced list of colleges and universities, applying for merit-based scholarship programs, and writing quality admissions and scholarship essays. Specifically, students receive one-on-one writing development for every college essay, from the Common Application essay to supplemental and scholarship essays.
9 of the 15 students hail from the Charlotte area, and other students are from Georgia, Michigan, New York, Florida, and South Carolina. To date, the students have written over 200 essays, earned $2.9 million in scholarships, and gained 135 acceptances to top schools, including the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Howard University, University of Pennsylvania, Northwestern University, College of Charleston, University of Michigan, North Carolina A&T State University, and the University of Cincinnati.
Remarkably, the students have been nominated as semi-finalists and finalists for top merit-based scholarships, and now they are deciding on their offers. Their full-ride offers include tuition, room/board, fees, and other advantages. Some exclusive offers that the students have currently been awarded include the following:
• Robertson Scholarship – Duke University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
• John B. Ervin Scholarship – Washington University in St. Louis
• George W. Jenkins Scholarship – University of Miami
• Cheatham-White Scholarship – North Carolina A&T State University
• Presidential Scholarship – Alabama A&M University
• Shipman Scholarship – University of Michigan
“My vision for starting this program was for students to be able to use the avenue of writing to mitigate large amounts of student loan debt. I graduated with no student loans for my bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees, and now I am working to ensure that my students also have the opportunity to attend college without astronomical debt or even with full-ride scholarships,” said Dr. Candace Chambers.
Sydney Lee, a senior from Southfield, Michigan, stated, “Going into this process, I did not realize how much time and effort would go into the college application process, but I quickly learned that this process is a marathon, not a sprint.”
Lee added, “Writing admissions and scholarship essays has challenged me to reflect on the moments that have meant the most to me thus far and have tremendously improved my writing skills. Seeing my hard work pay off with college acceptances and scholarship offers has truly been the highlight of my career.”
Additionally, Jessica Johnson, a senior from Charlotte, North Carolina stated, "Since August of 2022, my life has been a whirlwind of stressful, fun, and exciting experiences while applying to over 15 colleges, and I wouldn't change a thing. Working with Ms. Candace, I can say that I have witnessed first-hand how hard work, dedication, organization, and an extremely strong support system can turn into success beyond measure."
With all 15 of the cohort’s students receiving full-ride and partial merit-based scholarships, these seniors will have plenty of options to choose from by May 1.
Contact
Dr. Candace Chambers
Educational Writing Services LLC
+1 6015194757
drchambers@edwritingservices.org