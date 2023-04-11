CRAFT 1861 Global Holdings Inc. Announces Issuance of Cease Trade Order

VANCOUVER, BC, April 10, 2023 /CNW/ - CRAFT 1861 Global Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "CRAFT") HUMN and HUMN is announcing the issuance of a failure-to-file cease trade order ("CTO") by the Ontario Securities Commission pursuant to National Policy 11-207 - Failure to File Cease Trade Orders, effective April 6, 2023, as a result of the Company not having filed its audited annual financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis, annual information form and related certifications for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 (collectively, the "Annual Filings"), all as required under National Instrument 51–102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations and National Instrument 52-109 – Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings.

The Company has experienced delays in preparing the Annual Filings and is working diligently to finalize and file such Annual Filings, at which point the Company will seek to have the CTO revoked.

The Company also confirms, as of the date of this news release, that there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward–Looking Statements

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward–looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward–looking statements"). Forward–looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "potentially" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Forward–looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the expectations of management with respect to the anticipated filing of the Annual Filings and the duration of the CTO. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: developments related to the COVID–19 pandemic, regulatory actions, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, as well as additional risks disclosed in the Company's annual and quarterly financial reports available at www.sedar.com. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward–looking statements. Forward–looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward–looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

